Sam Shepard, Playwright and Actor, Dead at 73

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Sam Shepard, the actor and playwright known for The Right Stuff and Buried Child, died Thursday due to complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease, Broadway World reports. He was 73.

A prolific playwright who had penned 44 plays, Shepard also wrote books of short stories, essays, and memoirs. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child, which told the story of a dysfunctional family and deconstructed American idealism. Its 1996 Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play. Shepard’s other famous plays include True West (1980), Fool for Love (1983), and A Lie of the Mind (1985).

Shepard made his acting debut in Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven in 1978, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Chuck Yeager in 1983’s The Right Stuff. Most recently he appeared in the Netflix series Bloodline, which ended after three seasons.