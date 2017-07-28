Samantha Bee Lets Her Kids Swear As a Special Treat

Samantha Bee is raising her kids to be politically engaged — and high-quality swearers. Bee has three kids — ages 11, 9, and 6 — who don’t watch her Comedy Central show, but they do have an ear for profanities. “They love salty language,” Bee confesses to Colbert on the Late Show. “I can get them to do anything by just letting them use one piece of salty language in a conversation. That’s their treat.” She acts out an example: “Okay, guys, I really need you to clean your rooms. You can do one swear. If you clean your room diligently, we can all sit together, and you can do one high-quality swear.” Take that, Anthony Scaramucci and your “colorful language.”
