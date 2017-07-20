Samantha Bee Gives the Scoop on the Men Behind Trump’s Voter-Fraud Commission

While unsuccessfully trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Trump has also dedicated a portion of his time to fighting, with a new commission, the imagined specter of “voter fraud.” While states have mostly refused to give away their information to Trump’s panel, the president has carried on with the panel and doubled down on his claims. So while the commission tries to get sensitive data, Samantha Bee has taken the time to get a little information on the real dream team Trump assembled for it. Guess what, they’re not a pretty bunch.
Comments