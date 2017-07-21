Watch All of the Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

Christmas comes in July for the pop-culture geeks of the world, and this year’s Comic-Con didn’t disappoint with a slew of new trailers. Think ’90s-cartoon reboots, superheroes with weaponized hair, and horror mayhem. Below are all the major trailers that have premiered at Comic-Con so far.

Bright

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in this new buddy-cop film about an LAPD officer and an orc (yes, an orc), fending off human and otherworldly bad guys alike. You can watch them do their thing — clubbing fairies and all — on Netflix on December 22.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Ninetis kids, rejoice: The new trailer for Nickelodeon’s Rocko’s Modern Life TV-movie reboot doesn’t shy away from addressing the fact that 20 years of culture and technology have passed since the titular wallaby graced television with his presence. It skewers the 21st-century obsession with new iPhones and hazardous energy drinks, with Rocko concluding, “This century is a very dangerous century.” Rocko 2020?

Inhumans

The trailer for Marvel’s newest rollout shows the Inhuman Royal Family as they flee a coup against their king Black Bolt led by his brother Maximus and find refuge in Hawaii. Watch Medusa strangle Maximus in another example of female badasses taking over the superhero genre. The first two episodes of Inhumans will be released in IMAX theaters on September 1, before premiering on ABC September 29.

American Horror Story: Cult

The hotly anticipated new season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology is supposedly inspired by the 2016 election. A lone blue clown among a horde of red ones … is that a metaphor? The trailer is cryptic, but promises lots of culty clown fun. American Horror Story returns to FX September 5.

Jigsaw

The Saw franchise returns from the dead with the new trailer for Jigsaw, which features a lot of screaming and ominous quotes like “help” and “that’s not creepy at all.” Spend your Halloween with the infamous serial killer, who comes to haunt theaters October 27.

The Walking Dead Season 8

Things get violent in the new trailer for The Walking Dead’s latest season. Watch through the carnage to catch a cut to the future, featuring a much-older Rick with a big ol’ beard. Why? Only time will tell. The Walking Dead returns October 22.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

In another edition of Here Comes the Sequel, 2013’s robot action flick gets the treatment with Pacific Rim: Uprising. The trailer (or … advertisement?) invites you to “join the Jaeger uprising.” If you so decide, it’s in theaters February 23, 2018.