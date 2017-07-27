Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Comrade Detective Trailer Features the Poorly-Dubbed Voice of Channing Tatum

Amazon’s action comedy series premieres August 4.

13 mins ago

Twin Peaks’ Matthew Lillard on the Gruesome Fate of His Character

“All of the chicks are into extra-dimensional studies!”

18 mins ago

Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Reteams With Chris Pine for a New TNT Drama

Based on the true story of Fauna Hodel.

11:14 a.m.

Kid Rock’s ‘Possible’ Senate Run Will Almost Definitely Come With Tons of Merch

“I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please.”

11:06 a.m.

Samantha Bee Details Trump’s ‘Spreading Taint’ (Don’t Google It)

“The taint never sleeps.”

11:00 a.m.

Charting the Vast Musical Universe of Twin Peaks

The new season of Twin Peaks represents a huge shift away from the musical approach Lynch has historically displayed in his work.

10:43 a.m.

2017 Man Booker Prize Long List: Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith, Arundhati Roy

Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith, Arundhati Roy, and more made the cut.

10:03 a.m.

Suburbicon Trailer: Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac Tear Up the Neighborhood

Directed by George Clooney and written by the Coen Brothers.

9:54 a.m.

Church Security Guard Describes Justin Bieber’s Paparazzi Accident

“I think the tire just hit the side of his leg. I don’t think he ran over him.”

9:29 a.m.

Kesha Won’t Let Her Past Define Her on New Song ‘Learn to Let Go’

It appears to throw more subliminals at Dr. Luke.

9:19 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Open Up About the 2016 Election in Her Book What Happened

Simon & Schuster will publish the book on September 12.

9:00 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbaek on the Sexy ‘Chameleon’ Euron Greyjoy

“In season six, he’s dressed as a Greyjoy. Now, he’s dressed as a man who has to seduce the most beautiful woman in the world.”

9:00 a.m.

Todd McFarlane Doesn’t Want His Spawn Film to Feel Like a Superhero Movie

And he’s not nervous about being a first-time director.

8:30 a.m.

Author Danzy Senna on Finding Inspiration After Leaving Brooklyn

The New People writer moved to California because New York felt like “a book party that never ended.” She doesn’t mean that in a good way.

8:00 a.m.

The Photographer Who’s Been Capturing Historic New York Moments for 50 Years

Jean-Pierre Laffont’s latest collection, New York City Up and Down, proves that you never know what you might see here.

2:19 a.m.

June Foray, Voice of Bullwinkle Shows’s Rocky and Natasha, Dead at 99

Foray also voiced characters in The Amazing Spider-Man, Looney Tunes, and more.

1:42 a.m.

A GIF Guide to the Boys Who Won Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ Video

Puppies and being Riz Ahmed provide a huge advantage.

12:35 a.m.

HBO Chief: Long-Awaited Deadwood Movie Has a ‘Terrific’ Script

But the budget, cast, and director are still uncertain.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Stephen Colbert on Transgender Military Ban: Trump Went From Crazy to Cruel

“F*ck you.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: Truth, Lies, and Consequences

The most sharply focused episode of the season.