See the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Jay-Z has a Friday surprise for all you Tidal subscribers out there. (So, probably not for you, Kanye West.) Following the rollout of “The Story of O.J.,” he has now released a video for the title track of his new album, 4:44. The video is filled with an assortment of clips — police violence, fights, car accidents, Jay-Z performing onstage with Beyoncé — cut together with original sequences of dance. For a song so confessional as “4:44,” it’s an appropriately unstylized visual accompaniment.
