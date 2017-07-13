Selena Gomez Released ‘Fetish,’ a New Track Featuring Gucci Mane

With Selena Gomez’s music hiatus fully in the past, the former Disney star continues her comeback with a new song, “Fetish.” The track features Gucci Mane, and follows on the success of “Bad Liar,” her Talking Head-sampling seductive pop hit. Previously, Gomez teased the “Fetish” on Instagram with a picture of her in what appears to be a vintage, suburban home, reminiscent of the “Bad Liar” music video sans Gomez’s excellent wigs. Both songs will be part of her upcoming third studio album, SG2.
Comments