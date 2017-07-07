Selma Blair Joins the Cast Of Heathers Reboot as a Stripper Named Jade

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

How very! The Heathers TV reboot just expanded its ranks by adding none other than Selma Blair to its cast. Selma posted about joining the ten-episode Paramount Network show on her Instagram, and shared an on-set photo of her in costume. In her recurring role, Selma will play the part of an unrefined, money-hungry stripper named Jade, married to the elderly father of Heather Duke (played by Brendan Scannell). Along with the Instagram post, Selma provided the following caption: “Do I look like step Mother Theresa?”

Of course, the line from the original Heathers referenced by the caption is, in its entirety, “Fuck me gently with a chainsaw. Do I look like Mother Teresa?” Judicious paraphrasing, Selma! The show, which is set to premiere in 2018, also recently added Shannon Doherty to the cast in a “pivotal, unnamed role.” Truly, the ‘90s nostalgia casting choices have, so far, been definitely on-point.