As President Trump tries to spin the GOP’s health-care bill into anything other than a failure, he sounds like a mattress salesman in an infomercial, Seth Meyers declares in his latest Closer Look segment. Late Night even provides a spoof TV spot for “Crazy Don’s Mattress Warehouse.” The president’s latest quick fix for the Republican Party in the wake of its bill’s collapse: ground senators in D.C. until a new bill is ready. “I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health-insurance plan,” Trump said Wednesday, “We should hammer this out and get it done.” Hmm … I hear you talkin’ ‘bout “we” a lot, oh, you speak French now?
Comments