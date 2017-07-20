Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Why Weddings in Books Are Always Terrible

If a novel begins with a happy wedding, it is only to serve as harrowing contrast to whatever it is that comes next.

12:08 p.m.

Proud Mary Trailer: Taraji P. Henson Is an Assassin, What More Do You Need?

Proud Mary shoots its way into theaters January 12.

11:26 a.m.

Céline Dion Is Once Again Dominating The Instagram Video Game

Eating fries, straddling art, and loving life in couture.

11:00 a.m.

How to Watch O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing

The hearing begins at 1 p.m. ET.

10:12 a.m.

Arrested Development Season 5 Will Revolve Around a Murder Mystery

Who killed Lucille Two?

10:03 a.m.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer Introduces Julianne Moore’s Villain

The next Kingsman installment premieres September 20.

10:00 a.m.

Revenge of the Twink: Slimmer Movie Stars Seize the Spotlight

Not everybody has to be as buff as the Rock.

9:57 a.m.

Nine Inch Nails Debut Unreleased David Bowie Cover They Made to Get ‘Closure’

They made their version of “I Can’t Give Everything Away” to “process” the news of Bowie’s death.

9:53 a.m.

It’s Official: Ryan Seacrest Will Return to Host the American Idol Reboot

“Who am I if not the American Idol guy?”

9:48 a.m.

Seth Meyers Lays Into Trump’s Attempts to Sell the Failed Health-Care Bill

Seth examines all the ways Trump is spinning his failed health-care policy.

9:25 a.m.

Insecure Is Back With Another Razor-sharp Season

Rae and her co-stars shape every scene into a perfectly formed bit of social interaction.

9:17 a.m.

Samantha Bee Gives the Scoop on the Men Behind Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission

Meet the men leading Trump’s crusade for voter “integrity.”

1:49 a.m.

Comedic Force Tiffany Haddish Took Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Swamp Tour

Haddish treated the stars to the full Groupon experience.

12:43 a.m.

Trevor Noah Investigates America’s Ploy Against Russia: Fidget Spinners

Interfering in the Russian Election, one “zombified” young voter at a time.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: More Answers, More Questions

The Trish Winterman case plummets into a deeper, inescapable horror.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Making History

“Line of Our Elders” is a reminder that the worst resentment can fester among those we care for most.

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Oh No, Mexico

Luann falls down drunk twice in this episode.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Younger Recap: Men Are Just Candy

Aw, look at Younger getting all meta!

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

Lena Dunham Is Joining the American Horror Story Cast for Election-Themed Season

Ryan Murphy announced the news on Twitter.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Tyler, the Creator Clarifies Official, Non-Explicit Title for His Upcoming Album

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is only the “unofficial” title.