The White House’s new Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci did quite a lot of communicating last night. In a obscenity-filled, late night telephone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci said that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic,” that Priebus had “cock-blocked” him, and that the Chief of Staff was the leaker Rizza refused to give up as a source for a previous article. The Mooch (his actual nickname for himself) also said that unlike Steve Bannon, he was “not trying to suck my own cock.” While these quotes are just ripe for late-night television, they do present a problem: How do you make fun of Scaramucci’s Veep-like dialogue without the censors over at the FCC fining you into oblivion? Well, Seth Meyers managed to creatively address this issue by replacing the word “cock” with a rooster sound to hilarious effect. Of course, Seth also suggested that the “super flexible” Bannon was unable to comment on the New Yorker story because he was otherwise engaged. Watch Late Night’s latest Closer Look segment above.
