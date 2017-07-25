When you love someone, truly love them, you see them with the eyes of love. Every football they toss travels in a tight spiral through the dead center of a tire, every basketball they throw sees nothing but net. On tonight’s Late Night, Seth Meyers lays out just how much new White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci admires his new boss President Trump, who, again, is a phenomenal athlete with great karma who always sinks three-foot putts. Oh, also, he is the President and does stuff related to that too. The man does a lot of great things.
