2:15 a.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders How Do You Solve a Problem Like Don Jr.?

But his emails.

1:02 a.m.

The New Bachelor in Paradise Trailer Is Here, and It’s Bad

It includes video of a cute crab crawling out a margarita glass, and audio of a woman screaming.

12:29 a.m.

Woman Allegedly Held Against Her Will By R. Kelly Denies Claims

“I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I’m totally fine,” Joycelyn Savage told TMZ.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Ryan Phillippe Injured in "Freak Accident," Which May Affect Shooter Production

The actor is still wrapping up production on season two of his USA drama.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Relationship Corner

Was the water supply in Orange County dosed with LSD or something?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Don’t Mess With Texas

“Dallas” is the weakest episode of the season so far.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Alec Baldwin to Star in Aaron Sorkin’s Live Adaptation of A Few Good Men on NBC

The televised drama will air sometime in 2018.

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

Loaded Feels a Bit Played Out

The British series about four guys who find tech start-up success doesn’t exactly feel innovative.

Yesterday at 8:31 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Posts Final Hint Before Title Reveal for New American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Way, Way, Way Too Many Bees

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Mariah Carey’s Early Life Is Becoming A Scripted Drama On Starz

Reality TV could not do Mariah justice so her early years are becoming a dramatic series.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Who Defaced Prodigy’s Mural?

The Mobb Deep rapper’s honesty made him a great artist with a complicated reputation.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Did You Catch the Changes to Game of Thrones’ Opening Credits?

Hello, Oldtown!

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Season-7 Ratings Are Off to a Record-Breaking Start

Winter may finally be here, but GOT ratings continue to be red-hot.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

R. Kelly Accused of Holding Multiple Women ‘Prisoner’ in an Abusive ‘Cult’

Two families say they have not seen their daughters in months to over a year; Kelly denies the allegations.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Remembering George A. Romero, Genre Cinema’s Visionary Satirist

Romero was not just a zombie auteur. He was also the filmmaker who captured the dark side of the 1960s the most indelibly.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Disney Says It Had the ‘Full Support’ of Henson Family in Firing Voice of Kermit

Steve Whitmire was allegedly “overly hostile and unproductive.”

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Never Forget Radiohead’s Relationship With Israel Goes Way Back

Radiohead are still largely indebted to Israel for helping make “Creep” a hit.

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

Crown Heights Trailer: The System Is Stacked Against Lakeith Stanfield

See it in theaters August 25.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

A Hamlet Where Everyone’s Onstage, and Oscar Isaac Is Among Us

And Oscar Isaac is among us all.

Yesterday at 1:54 p.m.

The Best Shoulder Fashion in the Game of Thrones Premiere

Let the game of shoulders begin!