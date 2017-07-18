Seth Meyers Wonders How Do You Solve a Problem Like Don Jr.?

When Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer alone or with six to seven other people last summer to discuss Russian adoption or to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, in a meeting that was either completely ethical or that constituted collusion, it apparently did not occur to him that it might be a good idea to just jot down a quick reminder to himself about what all they discussed and who all was there. Sadly, no one is getting a quick, easy resolution to Don Jr.’s ongoing scandal. The only thing quick and easy in this country today is obtaining sixty pounds of drugs the moment after they’re hurdled over the proposed border wall. They pose a huge safety risk, but would probably really help take the edge off having to keep up with the news every day.
