Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders Who, Who, Could Possibly Replace Anthony Scaramucci Now?

Characters like the Mooch don’t just come along every ten days.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

A Little Help Trailer: Kids Say the Darndest Things to Carol Burnett’s Face

As it turns out, kids under ten are NOT familiar with Carol Burnett’s body of work.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: When Pigs Fly

This Herr Starr guy is going to be a very formidable opponent.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Snatch Me If You Can

Haven’t we seen enough vaginal rejuvenations on these shows?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: A ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ That Never Touches Earth

All the froth, none of the underlying dread.

Yesterday at 9:21 p.m.

R. Kelly Tour Dates Canceled In the Wake of "Sex Cult" Allegations

Kelly will reportedly skip dates in Louisiana, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

Will Smith Learned to Let His Kids Be Free Spirits When Willow Shaved Her Head

“I wasn’t paying any sort of attention to what was going on emotionally with this beautiful little creature in front of me.”

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Janet Mock Calls ‘The Breakfast Club’ Anti-Trans Rhetoric ‘Deplorable’

“The stigma and shame attached to our desires need to be abolished.”

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Audrey Horne’s Return to Twin Peaks Was Maddening

It was one of the reboot’s most frustrating scenes.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Likely Led to an Uptick in Suicide Attempts

Newly published research examined Google search-term data for clues about the show’s impact, and found some scary stuff.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

10 Thoughts About the New York Times’ Mark Grotjahn Profile

None of this has anything to do with art.

Yesterday at 1:57 p.m.

Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes First Look at the New Frozen Musical

Coming to Broadway this spring.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

The Complete Guide to Jon Snow and Tyrion’s Friendship on Game of Thrones

In Sunday’s episode, the pair reunited for the first time since season one.

Yesterday at 12:59 p.m.

Game of Thrones Script Reportedly Among Data Stolen in Major HBO Hack

Episodes of Ballers and Room 104 are reportedly among the bounty, too.

Yesterday at 12:26 p.m.

Game of Thrones Is Moving at a Quicker Pace This Season, and That’s Good

Season seven isn’t hesitating to get to the good stuff.

Yesterday at 12:15 p.m.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Final New York Show, Reviewed

After the death of Phife Dawg, A Tribe Called Quest released a vital album and performed live in their home city for the final time.

Yesterday at 12:02 p.m.

Behind the Movies: How the Dystopian World of Ghost in the Shell Came to Life

Visual-effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron on how he brought the visual spectacle of manga and anime to live action.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Everything You’ll Need to Survive the Coming Apocalypse

Might we suggest some rather durable hankies?

Yesterday at 11:40 a.m.

Game of Thrones Had Two of Its Best Jokes Ever Last Night

Both had a Michael Scott feel to them.

Yesterday at 11:35 a.m.

Sam Shepard, Playwright and Actor, Dead at 73

He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child.