Shia LaBeouf Has Been Arrested Again

2017 hasn’t really been the Year of LaBeouf, has it now? A few months after being arrested for assaulting someone at his anti-Trump art installation, Shia LaBeouf has been on the wrong side of the law once again. TMZ reports that the actor was arrested in Georgia early Saturday morning for “being wasted and losing control of himself,” and was taken into custody to be booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness. He has previously been arrested for jaywalking in Texas (really!) and causing a scene during a Broadway performance of Cabaret (also really!). He should be out of custody by the end of the day, and would probably like you to watch the trailer for his new tennis movie instead of dwelling on this.