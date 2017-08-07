Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Shia LaBeouf Has Been Arrested Again

For a trio of reasons.

22 mins ago

Milo Yiannopoulos Is Suing Simon & Schuster for $10 Million

His book saga continues on.

9:39 a.m.

The Infamous Drake Bell-Josh Peck Feud Gets a New Supporting Player: John Stamos

#Honeymoon

8:55 a.m.

Blac Chyna Reportedly Accuses Rob Kardashian of Domestic Violence

“Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him.”

8:47 a.m.

The Best Spider-Man Ever, According to an Actual Spider

▶️ Finally, a real spider weighs in.

8:44 a.m.

This Is What Season 3 of The Knick Would’ve Looked Like

Per Steven Soderbergh, of course.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

It’s John Cho Vs. the Devil in the Second Season of The Exorcist

The Star Trek Beyond actor will be a series regular on the Fox drama.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: The Mighty Bouche

What a glorious, excessively buttery episode.

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

SyFy Announces Sharknado Week Leading Up to Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

*chef’s kiss, but your hand is being devoured by a shark*

Yesterday at 7:39 p.m.

Randall Park Cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Which You are Now Excitedly Seeing

Randall Park, welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Lorde Has A Suggestion For Anyone Questioning Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

“Really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for.”

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Erica Durance Will Replace Laura Benanti in Supergirl

Say hello to a new Alura.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

See the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Tidal membership has its privileges.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Onstage or On a Podcast, Nadia Sirota Makes You Listen

A violist with a mission.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Movie Review: A Ghost Story Has a Ghost, But Maybe Not a Story

Still, even at its most self-conscious, there’s something lovable about A Ghost Story.

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Review: Haim’s Something to Tell You Struggles to Break From Its Influences

Haim’s sophomore release, Something to Tell You, is a strong album that tends to get bogged down by its influences.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

There Are Official Prince Videos On YouTube So Watch Them Right Now

Let’s go crazy for Prince videos!

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Rooney Mara Never Tried Pie Until Last Year

The Ghost Story actress eats a pie in the film.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

How A Ghost Story Almost Defeated Its Director

“I was so convinced that it was too high-concept to succeed.”

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

36 Questions Defines the Concept of the Podcast Musical

Podcast musicals are innovative takes in a relatively young art form, and 36 Questions is an example of how to do them right.