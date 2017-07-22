Smallville Star Tom Welling to Return to DC Universe in Lucifer

Tom Welling may have hung up the cape, but the Smallville star couldn’t stay away from the DC universe for long. Producers confirmed at Comic-Con on Saturday that the actor who once played Clark Kent/Superman has been cast as a police lieutenant in the Fox series Lucifer. It’s Welling’s first TV role since Smallville ended its 10-season run in 2011, and on the surface, it sounds like they have some things in common: his Lucifer character, named Marcus Pierce, is described as a “strategic, reserved, and well-respected” charmer with good looks and heroic tendencies, immediately positioned in opposition to the series’s titular character. No word yet on whether Marcus wears glasses — nor on what might happen when he takes them off.
