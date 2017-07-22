Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Spawn Won’t Be The Main Character in the Spawn Movie

▶️ The new Spawn movie, produced by Blumhouse, will be more of a horror movie than a superhero movie.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Smallville Star Tom Welling to Return to DC Universe in Lucifer

No word on whether his new character wears glasses.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

The Women of Westworld Really Love Being On Westworld

“Somebody had given me fucking condor wings, and I got to take off and fly!”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: Who Hurt You?

Contract or no, Rachel will remain a subject as long as there is an experiment.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Frank Miller is Writing a "Superman: Year One"-Style Origin Story

The comics legend is finally taking a “meaningful crack” at the Man of Steel.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Captain Marvel Will Be Set In The 1990s, And Feature A Pre-Eyepatch Nick Fury

Maybe we’ll finally see how Mr. Fury lost that eye.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

George R. R. Martin Says We Will Definitely, Probably Get a New Book in 2018

Maybe even two!

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Watch the Newest Thor: Ragnarok Trailer and Bow Before Cate Blanchett

Blanchett plays Hela, the new villainess who’ll make Thor’s life miserable.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Will Play Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp

The former Selina Kyle returns to superhero movies.

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

The Hottest Cosplayers at Comic-Con

▶️ These cosplayers are sizzling.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Return to the Chaos of Westworld With This New Season 2 Teaser

The new season premieres in 2018.

Yesterday at 7:51 p.m.

Watch the Impressive, Ambitious Official Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery

The reboot premieres on CBS All Access this fall.

Yesterday at 7:44 p.m.

Shannon Purser Surprised Stranger Things Fans, and the Cast, at Comic-Con

Barb may be gone, but Shannon Purser is eternal.

Yesterday at 7:34 p.m.

Enjoy More ’80s References in the First Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

“Thriller,” Dragon’s Lair, and more delightfully obvious era-markers.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Ben Affleck Bats Back at Reports He’ll Stop Playing Batman

“Let me be very clear: Batman is the coolest f–king part in the universe.”

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Wynonna Earp Has Been Renewed for a 3rd Season

More demon-hunting adventures in purgatory to come.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

The CW Heard Your Prayers: Riverdale Season 2 Will Have 22 Episodes

Also, did you hear it’s going to be dark?

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Watch the New Justice League Trailer, Now With More Wonder Woman

It just debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, with loads of new footage.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Riverdale Season 2 Trailer: Who Shot Fred Andrews?

Meanwhile, Cheryl is as fabulous as ever.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Watch All of the Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

It’s Christmas in July!