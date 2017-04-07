Snoop Dogg may be all in favor of Jay-Z’s 4:44, but that doesn’t mean we should be expecting him to learn how to use Tidal anytime soon. The rapper took to YouTube on Sunday to share his positive review of the new album, but in a matter of seconds, he’d turned to describing how a friend needed to “bootleg” the record for him after he discovered, to his great surprise, that it was not available on iTunes. Allow Snoop to explain:

I wanna shoot a shout-out to Jay-Z: just dropped another motherfucking hot album, 4:44. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n—a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and shit, ‘cuz, I don’t understand that shit — y’all gotta explain that to me. I went on iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it, and my homie sent it to me, you understand me?

4:44 was briefly made available for download on Sunday, without the need to pay for a month of Tidal, but the album has since returned to the service as the only legitimate place to stream it. Snoop, meanwhile, just revealed that not even the biggest names in music are above a little piracy every now and then. This is clearly a sticking point for him, however, seeing as he dedicated over half of his “review” time to this hilarious, surprisingly detailed admission. He even recounts haplessly browsing iTunes! Next time Jay-Z goes out of his way for Snoop, maybe he should just consider giving him a Tidal tutorial instead.