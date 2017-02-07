Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Gotham Actor Donal Logue Asks for the Return of His Missing Daughter on Facebook

“The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated.”

9:17 p.m.

Sophie Turner Says She Found Out About Oral Sex From Her Game of Thrones Scripts

Celebrities: they’re just like us.

4:30 p.m.

James Franco Directed The Disaster Artist in the Voice of Tommy Wiseau

Always one to go the extra mile, that James Franco is.

2:46 p.m.

Jared Leto Wants You to Show Him the ‘Real America’

Would Viola Davis care to weigh in?

12:47 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DCEU Movie to Date

The film officially passed Batman v Superman in domestic gross over Fourth of July weekend.

11:00 a.m.

Kanye Has Reportedly Split From Jay-Z and Tidal, Claiming He’s Owed Millions

Tidal is threatening to sue Kanye, Kanye is threatening to sue Tidal, and the beef is alive and well.

9:35 a.m.

Haim Made a Short Film With P.T. Anderson, and They Want You to See It on 35-mm

A July 5 screening in Brooklyn has been organized so the film can be seen “as it was originally intended.”

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

7 Things Olivia de Havilland Wants Ryan Murphy to Know About Her

He messed with the wrong “living legend.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: The Bear in the Woods

My questions for Percival T. Westmoreland are numerous.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Season-Finale Recap: Where I Stand Is Where I Fall

A rich, emotion-drenched final episode for the Capaldi era.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Alex Trebek Introduced a “Stay Woke” Category on Jeopardy!

Unfortunately, it just turned out to be a bad pun.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Big Brother Contestant Abruptly Leaves the Show Due to PTSD From Sexual Assault

“I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me, and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe.”

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

Ballers Season 3 Trailer: Damn, When Does Dwayne Johnson Ever Sleep?

Ball is life.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

Beyoncé Was Even More Involved in Jay-Z’s 4:44 Than You Think

The album’s producer divulges it all.

Yesterday at 11:29 a.m.

NDAs Won’t Prevent Ron Howard From Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Star Wars Moments

But what do the electrical outlets mean?

Yesterday at 10:43 a.m.

Jay-Z’s Mom Comes Out in Track for His New Album, 4:44

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

Unexpected Gossipmonger Will Ferrell Has Some Tea on Mariah Carey

The House cameo that never was.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Review: The Business of Being Jay-Z Gets Complicated on 4:44

Can Jay-Z still push the dial in mainstream hip-hop?

Yesterday at 9:33 a.m.

A Camera Stalks and Kills a Bunch of Teens in the Creepy Polaroid Trailer

Cheryl Blossom gets murdered!

Yesterday at 12:08 a.m.

Fyre Festival Co-Creator Billy McFarland Arrested and Charged With Wire Fraud

Fyre Media racked up multiple lawsuits following its now-infamous failed music festival.