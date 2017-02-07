Sophie Turner Says She Found Out About Oral Sex From Her Game of Thrones Scripts

Just like you, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner found out about oral sex from HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Of course, Turner has the excuse of being a teenager when she was cast as the series’ Sansa Stark, where as you…well, you’re just the kind of person who loves Game of Thrones. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Turner recalls finding out about a particular aspect of human sexuality for the first time while at the table with her fellow cast members. “I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff. The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script,” she explained. “I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’ I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.” It’s an important reminder to the world’s parents: if you don’t talk to your kids about sex, they’re just going to learn about it from their dumb friends or the Internet or, god forbid, one Mr. George R. R. Martin.
Comments