Joan Lee, Stan Lee’s Wife of 69 Years, Dies at the Age of 93

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Joan Lee, Stan Lee’s wife of 69 years, passed away on Thursday after being hospitalized for a stroke earlier this week. Uniquely enough, the two met when Stan was meant to go on a blind date with one of Joan’s friend. After granting her divorce from her previous, unhappy marriage to an American soldier she wed during World War II, the same judge married Joan and Stan in an adjacent room. Joan, who was attributed as being an inspiration for the Fantastic Four, also did voice work on the Fantastic Four TV show portraying the character Miss Forbes, was the voice of Madame Web in the ‘90s Marvel cartoon shows, and even had a brief appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse. In addition, she was the author of the 1987 novel The Pleasure Palace. After news broke of Joan’s passing, a family spokesperson released the following statement to Variety: