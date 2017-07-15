Hey, remember The Last Jedi? Owing, perhaps, to its relatively drama-free production, Rian Johnson’s upcoming Star Wars sequel to The Force Awakens has been overshadowed in the press by all those Han Solo headlines and the long box-office tail of last winter’s Rogue One. (Rey can’t even worm her way into a Monopoly set, damn it!) Today at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Johnson restarted the hype machine for his major new installment in the Star Wars saga, showing off a brand-new, behind-the-scenes peek at the film, which picks up shortly after The Force Awakens left off. Check out these sneak peeks at Rey, Finn and the rest … including new additions Benicio del Toro and Space Laura Dern!
