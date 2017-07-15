The gang’s getting back together.

What Happened in Today’s Secret Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War?

Check Out This Behind-the-Scenes Video For The Last Jedi

With Will Smith as the Genie!

Mena Massoud Will Be Disney’s Next Aladdin

Watch the First Trailer for A Wrinkle In Time

Charlie Puth Fought His Ass Off to Be in That Popular Furious 7 Song

The showrunner and the network are now speaking out.

The Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

Naomi Watts Says She Was Nearly Cast in Big Little Lies

“I did not want to perpetuate an objectionable stereotype.”

Sofia Coppola Defends Not Having an African-American Character in The Beguiled

Here Are New Photos of Beyoncé, One Month After Having Twins

10:04 a.m.

Huge and ‘Modern’ Changes Are Coming to The Great British Bake Off

Does Channel 4 not understand why people like the show?