While sharing their climate change-themed pick up lines on the Late Show, Stephen Colbert and Al Gore, currently making the rounds to promote his An Inconvenient Truth sequel, immediately violate the number one rule of dating in 2017: do not bring up the fact the earth will likely face cataclysmic environmental change without the immediate, concerted effort of the world’s governments. So if having Al Gore coyly reference the potential demise of the planet doesn’t get your motor running, feel free to really use the discomfort felt by you and your Tinder date and throw yourself into helping the cause. If it does get you all worked up, well, wow, tonight’s your lucky night, isn’t it? You really made out like a bandit when it comes to this whole climate change business.
