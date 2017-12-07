On the heels of Donald Trump Jr.’s bombshell decision to release his June 2016 email exchange relating to a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer on Twitter, Stephen Colbert saw the president’s second son in a new light. “I’d like to apologize to Eric Trump,” The Late Show host said while staring meaningfully into the camera. “We always thought you were the dumb one. We were wrong.” Though Colbert was willing to admit he might have been wrong in his assessment of the adult Trump brothers’ intellect, something tells us Eric won’t escape unscathed for long.