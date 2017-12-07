Latest News from Vulture

2:00 a.m.

Trevor Noah Finds Donald Trump Jr. Email Story Funnier Than Curb Your Enthusiasm

“This is the best comedy ever.”

1:04 a.m.

Colbert Issues an Apology To Eric Trump: ‘We Thought You Were the Dumb One’

“We were wrong.”

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Tyler, the Creator Releases ‘Boredom,’ Another New Song Off His Upcoming Album

The full album drops July 21.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Wake Up and Smell the Business

Marcus Lemonis gotta have his java!

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Joe Scarborough Revealed That He’s Leaving the Republican Party on The Late Show

“My party has betrayed their core values.”

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Season-Premiere Recap: Fight the Power

Stef finally speaks the harsh truth to Callie.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

Animated Michael Jackson to Haunt ‘Millennials’ In Upcoming Halloween Special

The one-hour cartoon will use Jackson’s music as the soundtrack.

Yesterday at 8:08 p.m.

Tarantino’s Next Movie Will Reportedly Be About the Manson Family Murders

It will apparently be a “unique take.”

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Clay Aiken: Trump Didn’t Actually Decide Who Got Fired From Celebrity Apprentice

“It was very much, ‘I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.’”

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Freeform’s The Bold Type Is the Best TV Surprise of 2017 So Far

Not too many shamelessly entertaining series are as smart as this one.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

See Jenny Slate Dance As a California Raisin in This Exclusive Landline Clip

Edie Falco, Jenny Slate, and Abby Quinn are a great mother-daughters trio.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Why Playing House’s Cancer Story Is So Unusually Well Done

It’s the rare cancer story that’s more interested in how to deal with cancer as a crisis of friendship and the self than it is in the cancer itself.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

4 Networks That Have the Most to Gain by Winning an Emmy

For some players, it really will be an honor just to be nominated at all.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

The L Word Is Getting a Sequel at Showtime, So Cross Your Fingers, Dana Fans

Here’s hoping for a new theme song! (Sorry, Betty.)

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Hug of Thunder Is Broken Social Scene’s Unexpected Protest Album

After years away, Broken Social Scene have reunited for Hug of Thunder, a dense and often great album that features every single member.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

Lucy Liu Will Direct the Luke Cage Season-2 Premiere

Liu has previously directed episodes of Elementary and Graceland, as well as a short film.

Yesterday at 1:39 p.m.

Clint Eastwood Casts 15:17 to Paris Subjects to Play Themselves

The roles will reportedly not be full-on leads.

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

The PlayStation 5 Is Likely Years Away, So You Might As Well Grab a PS4 Slim

A good deal should dissuade you from any temptation to wait for the next generation.

Yesterday at 1:07 p.m.

Could War for the Planet of the Apes Finally Win the Series an Effects Oscar?

The series is a special-effects triumph, but has gone zero-for-two on Oscar night so far.

Yesterday at 12:56 p.m.

The Winds of Winter: Everything We’ve Learned From the Preview Chapters

While you wait for George R.R. Martin’s next book, dive into the 11 preview chapters released so far.