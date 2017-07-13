Kellyanne Conway recently appeared on Hannity and used rhyming flash cards to try to prove Donald Trump Jr.’s innocence of collusion after his recent email scandal. The White House adviser said the “conclusion” of Trump Jr.’s emails with a Russian lawyer was not “collusion,” a word which she crossed out on-air, but “illusion” and “delusion.” Well, Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on her Seussian visual aids, which seemed less like a logical argument and more like a presentation tool that might be used by Michael Scott.
