6:31 p.m.

HBO Confirms It’s Exploring a Second Season of Big Little Lies

Casey Bloys says Liane Moriarty has been asked to work on preliminary story ideas to test the waters.

6:17 p.m.

Rick Ross Calls Misogynistic Comments About Female Rappers ‘a Mistake I Regret’

Ross says he will now focus on signing women through his upcoming VH1 music-competition series.

6:11 p.m.

Colbert to Make Cartoon Trump Series for Showtime, Continue to Riding Trump Bump

The saga of the Trump Bump continues.

5:51 p.m.

Ear Hustle Is an Utterly Fascinating Look at Prison Life

The Radiotopia podcast is produced by inmates who live inside California’s San Quentin State Prison.

5:44 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From Twilight for Not Smiling Enough

“You have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today.”

5:34 p.m.

Meet the Mean Girls of the Mean Girls Musical

The Tina Fey film adaptation has found its cast for its D.C. premiere in October.

4:30 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish on Girls Trip Fame, Bill Cosby, and Her New TV Show

“My bank account don’t show ‘movie star’ yet. I’m waiting on that.”

4:22 p.m.

June Foray Was One of the Greatest Voice Actors of All Time

Whether you’re 7 or 70, you know her voice.

4:01 p.m.

Oh, Thank Heavens: Jessie Ware Is Finally Back

Her next album is expected later this year.

3:26 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Collaborated With ‘Abusive’ Cambodian Army for Her Latest Film

Working with the Cambodian army is a “a terrible mistake,” according to Human Rights Watch.

3:15 p.m.

18 Fiction Books to Read at the Beach, As Chosen by Authors

The best beach-worthy reads, chosen by writers.

3:13 p.m.

The 8 Most British Things About Dunkirk

It’s a high-stakes drama about proper queue etiquette.

3:08 p.m.

The All-Time Best Burns of New York Times Book Reviewer Michiko Kakutani

The legendary New York Times book critic made a lot of enemies during her 38-year tenure.

3:00 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Will Send You Into a Spiral Emoji of Despair

I give up.

2:00 p.m.

Mick Jagger’s New Solo Songs Bemoan the Political Climate in England and America

Girls’ Jemima Kirke stars in the video for “Gotta Get a Grip”; Skepta features on the remix for “England Lost.”

1:55 p.m.

Legendary New York Times Book Critic Michiko Kakutani Is Stepping Down

At the same time as Kakutani’s depature, Parul Sehgal has been named book critic.

1:39 p.m.

The Problem With Apu Trailer Asks: Is Apu From The Simpsons a Minstrel?

“I should be happy, but there’s still one man who haunts me: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.”

1:06 p.m.

Watch Elizabeth Olsen Try to Solve a Murder in This Wind River Clip

The new film from director Taylor Sheridan also stars Jeremy Renner.

1:02 p.m.

The Last Tycoon Is Handsome But Dull

The Amazon series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel is hard to fully embrace.

1:00 p.m.

Pennywise the Clown Is on the Prowl in the It Trailer

“You’ll float too!”