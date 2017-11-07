The Stranger Things Season-2 Poster Threatens a ‘Bigger, Sinister Entity’

Stranger Things is returning sooner than Netflix teased. Instead of the Halloween release date promised in the show’s Super Bowl spot, Netflix has released the official season-two poster, and a new return date: October 27. Here’s some of what we’ve gleaned from interviews and advance photos: Season two picks up a year after season one and Eleven is coming back. Now, an official synopsis, per Netflix: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.” Count us in.
Comments