What happens when George Clooney, a classic Coen Brothers oaf, directs a Coen Brothers movie? A lot of blood, apparently. Suburbicon, directed by Clooney and written by the Coens, Clooney, and Grant Heslov, stars Matt Damon as a man whose wife is murdered, Julianne Moore as the preening Auntie Margaret, and Oscar Isaac as a mobster. Gee, it turns out the suburbs aren’t so idyllic after all. Suburbicon premieres October 27.