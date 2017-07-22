Wynonna Earp Has Been Renewed for a Third Season

Wynonna Earp, Syfy’s critically acclaimed series about a handgun-wielding demon hunter, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement was made to an enthusiastic Comic-Con crowd at the show’s Saturday panel. “We are so excited have this strong, female-led, witty action series return for another season, and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world,” Emily Andras, executive producer and showrunner, said at the event. Wynonna Earp, consistently a hit across social media, is a Canadian co-production that plays with genre, and has built in steam with viewers over the course of its currently-airing second season — including, most recently, the anticipation surrounding a juicy cliffhanger. So to those Earpers anxious about whether more Wynonna would be on the way: Rest assured, there’s plenty more Purgatory action to come in 2018.
