The Infamous Drake Bell-Josh Peck Feud Gets a New Supporting Player: John Stamos

If you’ve been keeping up with very niche Nickelodeon drama over the past few weeks, you’d know that former Drake & Josh stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck have been engaged in a surprisingly headline-generating feud, which stemmed from Peck not inviting Bell to his California wedding. “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” Bell wrote in a pair of since-deleted tweets. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.” (A clear play on the beloved Drake & Josh catchphrase, “hug me, brotha!”)

While the stories surrounding the feud continued to get pettier in subsequent days, it seemed the tide turned and things had settled down for good. But not if John Stamos, Peck’s Grandfathered co-star, had anything to do with it. Posting a photo on Instagram earlier this week of the duo locked in an embrace, Stamos captioned the cute snap with a savage comment: “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go.”

I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

They also went on an airplane.

Thank you @brianbickerstaff and @wheelsup8760 for the ride and thank you @shuapeck for cleaning my plane. #wheelsup #upthewayyoufly A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

And visited the White House?

Spicey looks better in person. #pressroom #nocamerasallowed A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Way harsh, brotha.