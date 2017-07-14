The Incredibles fans attending D23, Disney’s fan expo, were hopefully surprised and delighted to catch up with the franchise’s persnickety superhero fashion designer in the above Pixar-made tribute video. Even more surprising is how deeply everyone from Andre Leon Talley to Rachel Zoe, Heidi Klum to Zac Posen committed to pretending Edna Mode is an actual person. How is this all of their most impressive on-screen roles to date? You barely even remember Edna is made out of…whatever computer generated images are made out of. Letters and numbers? An extremely chic and fashion forward collection of letters and numbers to be sure, one which will be headed your way in The Incredibles 2, scheduled to hit theaters on June 15, 2018.