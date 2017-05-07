Latest News from Vulture

1:23 a.m.

Watch The Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song, This Time in Paris

Dave Grohl is pretty electric in this clip.

12:06 a.m.

Edward Albee’s Final Wish Was for His Unfinished Work to Be Completely Destroyed

The late, great playwright died last September, and made some striking requests in his will.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Will & Grace Cast Is Having an Infectiously Good Time in This New Teaser

Who needs plot details when you have Karen passionately making out with Jack?

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

John Blackwell Jr., Former Drummer for Prince, Has Died at Age 43

He was the drummer for Prince’s New Power Generation for more than a decade.

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Reportedly Interviewed by Secret Service for More Than an Hour

This appears to be getting a little excessive.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Toni Collette, Bridget Everett and More Party Away in the Fun Mom Dinner Trailer

Highlights: Molly Shannon drunkenly flips a guy over a table, and Toni Collette delivers the line “a mother can never run out of milk!” with gusto.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Listen to Cloud Nothing’s Synth-Heavy Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’

True to form, their synth-heavy take is more “sonic art project” than a traditional cover.

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Leslie Knope: Still the Great Political Hope for Local Government Officials

There are worse political role models.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez to Premiere a Song From Her Spanish Album

J.Lo will perform “Ni tu ni yo,” with Cuban duo Gente de Zona, at Macy’s 4th of July celebration.

Yesterday at 12:54 p.m.

This Eerie New Video Teases the Return of Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This (still) means something.

Yesterday at 11:46 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Fans Are Lamenting the Demise of the Wonka Bar

“It’s a real tragedy.”

Yesterday at 11:21 a.m.

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Quitting Twitter

“I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” he told The Sun.

Yesterday at 10:25 a.m.

Alison Brie Discusses Her Character in GLOW’s ‘Abortion’ Episode

“This is a show about women’s bodies and about them taking control of their own bodies,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Yesterday at 9:58 a.m.

Snoop Dogg’s Review of 4:44 Turned Into a Hilariously Grumpy Admission of Piracy

“I’m on iTunes and shit, ‘cuz, I don’t understand that shit.”

Yesterday at 8:41 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Finds a Dog to Explain Why He’s Really Afraid of Fireworks

Humans aren’t the only ones scared about the world ending right now.

Yesterday at 2:06 a.m.

Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric Video Is, Blissfully, Not About Taylor Swift

It stars Brazilian singer and meme queen Gretchen.

Yesterday at 12:28 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation From the Audience of Broadway’s Oslo

She must really be sick of this by now.

7/3/2017 at 10:41 p.m.

Jay-Z Releases New 4:44 Short About Racism ‘Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.’’

Michael Che, Michael B. Jordan, Trevor Noah, and others discuss prejudice, success, and fame as black men in America.

7/3/2017 at 10:03 p.m.

Seth Rogen on the Insanity of Preacher and the Problem With Comic-Book Movies

“With Preacher, there’s a lot of shit that we’d have a really hard time getting into a movie.”

7/3/2017 at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: All That Jazz

“Damsels” is a banger of an episode.