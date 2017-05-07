The Foo Fighters’s steady rollout of their upcoming album Concrete & Gold continued in Paris on Monday night, when the band unveiled the new song “Dirty Water” live. In front of a packed crowd at the AccorHotels Arena, the performance began a little quieter, with Dave Grohl taking the singing spotlight against some relatively soft guitar. But it didn’t take long for the head-banging good times to start rolling. Really, this video is worth viewing alone for the long, somewhat distant takes of Grohl performing centerstage, as he bounces and bobs around while expertly amping up the energy. It’s electric to watch. Oh, yeah, and the song’s pretty good too.
