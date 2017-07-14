Former Daily Show breakout star turned podcast queen Jessica Williams is so dope, she will soon have her own Netflix original movie loosely based on her dopeness. The Incredible Jessica James, a Sundance hit so millennial it hurts, centers around Williams, a 25-year-old with woke written in her DNA, who puts everyone under her spell but whom no one ever really quite gets. Least of all her love interest Chris O’Dowd, who struggles to grasp the many complexities of her black-girl magic and get on her level. It’s hard being Jessica Williams, y’all. The Incredible Jessica James comes to Netflix on July 28.