Latest News from Vulture

1:51 p.m.

I Know, You Know, That You Want Some Hot Details About Psych’s Movie Reunion

Wait. For. It.

11:32 a.m.

Jodie Whittaker Is the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who

A woman Doctor!

11:06 a.m.

Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI and Marijuana Charges

Georgia is a popular place for arrests these days.

10:39 a.m.

Sue Perkins Admits She Nearly Quit Bake Off Before the New Network Move

“I did think, ‘How can I rationalise these two worlds?’”

9:42 a.m.

The Layover Trailer: Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario Fight for a Sexy Man

A different type of girl on girl action.

9:04 a.m.

Colin Trevorrow Insists He’s Great for Star Wars Despite Book of Henry Criticism

Let ‘em speak.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

The New Star Wars Hotel Is Westworld With Lightsabers. What Could Go Wrong?

The experiential hotel you never thought you needed.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: The Confidence of a Mediocre White Man

I’m so tickled by P.T. Westmoreland’s lame secret.

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

Mark Ruffalo Wants You to Know That a Standalone Hulk Movie ‘Will Never Happen’

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today.”

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Why Afghanistan’s Newest Sesame Street Muppet Is Advocating for Gender Equality

“In a male-dominant country like Afghanistan, I think you have to do some lessons for the males to respect the females.”

Yesterday at 7:43 p.m.

Bill Maher Says That His Use of the N-Word Was ‘Not a Racist Mistake’

He thinks that most people agree with him.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Emily Blunt Proves She Can Hold an Umbrella in This Mary Poppins Returns Tease

Blunt said on Saturday that she provided an “acerbic and vain and weird” take on the iconic character.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

What Happened in Today’s Secret Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War?

The gang’s getting back together.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Check Out This Behind-the-Scenes Video for The Last Jedi

Two words: Space Dern.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Mena Massoud Will Be Disney’s Next Aladdin

With Will Smith as the Genie!

Yesterday at 2:11 p.m.

Watch the First Trailer for A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah! Reese! Mindy!

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

Charlie Puth Fought His Ass Off to Be in That Popular Furious 7 Song

He “wasn’t cool enough.”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

The showrunner and the network are now speaking out.

Yesterday at 11:37 a.m.

Naomi Watts Says She Was Nearly Cast in Big Little Lies

Oh, Monterey.

Yesterday at 10:49 a.m.

Sofia Coppola Defends Not Having an African-American Character in The Beguiled

“I did not want to perpetuate an objectionable stereotype.”