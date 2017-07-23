Say hello to Star Trek: Discovery’s weirder little brother. Seth MacFarlane’s half sci-fi, half comedy The Orville has finally gotten a trailer thanks to Comic-Con, and the FOX series is pew pew pew-ing into our hearts with its Trek-inspired premise: Set 400 years into the future, MacFarlane plays a divorcé who’s finally given the reins to command the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel that patrols the universe from 9-5, along with a ragtag crew of humans and aliens. (Including Adrianne Palicki and voice-over work from Norm Macdonald.) Everything will go according to plan and they won’t run into any terrorizing intergalactic lifeforms at all! It’ll debut on September 10, so set your recording devices if so desired.
