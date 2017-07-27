By

The Problem With Apu Trailer Asks: Is Apu From The Simpsons a Minstrel?

Comedian Hari Kondabolu is tired of staying quiet about his dislike for Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Hank Azaria–voiced Indian shop owner on The Simpsons. So he’s gone and made a whole feature-length documentary exploring The Problem With Apu. Kondabolu sits down for interviews with fellow entertainers Aparna Nancherla, Kal Penn, Aasif Mandvi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hasan Minhaj, Maulik Pancholy, Simpsons writer Dana Gould, Whoopi Goldberg, and more to talk about the cultural ripple effect of Apu becoming one of the most visible “Indian” characters on TV over the last 30 years, and dissects whether or not his presentation constitutes a minstrel show. The trailer was unveiled today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, with its airdate still TBD on truTV.

