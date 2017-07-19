Guillermo Del Toro Envisions an Interspecies Romance in The Shape of Water Trailer
Guillermo Del Toro never disappoints when it comes to fantasy stories that are likely to inspire equal amounts of sympathy and unsettling anxiety. In his upcoming 1960s-set film The Shape of Water, the lonely, mute Elisa (Sally Hawkins) works in a top secret government facility, where she discovers the underwater creature being experimented upon and — naturally for Del Toro — begins to form a kind of relationship with it. Michael Shannon, bringing his usual level of threatening ferocity, co-stars, alongside Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Prepare for watery romance and gore when The Shape of Water hits theaters December 8.