Grinning Justice Arrives in The Tick Trailer

The Tick is one of the strangest successes in the history of superhero fiction. The brainchild of writer-artist Ben Edlund, he debuted in a comic-shop newsletter in the mid-’80s and has populated comics and TV shows on and off ever since. His latest incarnation comes in Amazon’s upcoming eponymous streaming series, which debuts on August 25. The pilot was quite good, and the trailer doesn’t disappoint, either; it’s filled with genre-poking laughs and unexpected twists of language that demonstrates a mastery of the superhero genre. Plus, it’s got Peter Serafinowicz in a skin-tight blue suit, so what’s not to love?