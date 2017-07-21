The Walking Dead Season-8 Trailer Teases a Big Time Jump

The Walking Dead sincerely hopes you have your “shitting pants” on as the series heads into its next chapter, which promises to be full of a whole lot of action. The TWD trailer released at Comic-Con fills most of its contents with wordless imagery, as various factions face off against each other and things transition from eerie to gleefully violent. Stick around till the end of all the carnage for a mysterious jump into the future, and for a glimpse of a much older Rick with a big ol’ beard. Is he really going to survive that long? Is this just a fantasy sequence? The Walking Dead returns October 22.