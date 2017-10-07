Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Ah, were we ever so young, and ever such gorilla juice heads? Buzzfeed News has culled the latest rumors and between various social media hints and, well, the fact the Jersey Shore cast was seen filming in New Jersey, it would seem MTV’s ode to meatballs, GTL and smushing will be back with something of a reunion. The show, which became a reality TV phenomenon between its premiere in December 2009 and its final season in 2012, shot in Seaside Heights, Miami and Italy during its run.

The Asbury Park Press reported the filming on Friday, at least part of which took place in Jersey’s own Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park in June. “Oh well, they’ve been reading the paper and they know Asbury Park is the place to be,” Asbury Park Mayor John Moor told APP. “No, we did not know they were coming as they applied under ‘Roadtrip Reunion.’” On the other hand, an MTV spokesperson told the paper that whatever is being filmed is not a “MTV project.” Posts from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and other cast members would suggest otherwise, however, meaning someday soon you might get the dose of Snooki, JWOWW and, to a much lesser extent, Ron, that you’ve been craving for all these five long years.