This Is What Season 3 of The Knick Would’ve Looked Like

Much to our chagrin, Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick met its demise earlier this year, with Cinemax officially choosing not to revive the medical period drama for a third season. Still, despite the season two finale making us scratch our heads as to how exactly the series would continue, Soderbergh was ripe with ideas, and shared during a Reddit AMA session yesterday as to how he was planning to continue the show. Sadly, he never got the chance. “Season three of The Knick was set in 1947 and was going — at my absolute insistence — to be shot in anamorphic black-and-white,” he explained. “It’s possible that may have contributed to its demise.”

In other Knickerbocker Hospital-related questions, Soderbergh — who’s now an executive producer on Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience — also opined on what he misses most about working on the series. “I miss everything about working on The Knick,” he said. “I was terrified before we began because the schedule was so aggressive, but we found a rhythm very quickly and even though both seasons were shot in 73 days, the second season seemed to go really fast. I think I wasn’t aware of how much psychic space was being taken up creating the universe in season one, so in season two I was able to put that extra brain space to work on thinking of different ways to lay out shots.” Binge director, indeed.