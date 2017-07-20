If the upcoming movie Girl Trip wasn’t on your summer watch-list, Tiffany Haddish change your mind with her delightfully zany story about her off-set field trip with co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith. During the filming of the movie in New Orleans, Haddish’s plan to get high and see some alligators on a discounted Cajun swamp tour became a bonding experience with Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith and a bunch of star-struck tourists. In case you had any doubts, prior to this occasion the Smiths had no idea what a “Groupon” and now have plans to purchase their own swamp.