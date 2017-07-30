Human Chameleon Tilda Swinton Could’ve Been Your It Pennywise the Clown

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bill Skarsgård seems like a nice chap who will undoubtedly make us all shiver in terror as Pennywise the Clown in the upcoming It remake. (I mean, just look at the guy in character. Time to invest in some night-lights and Ambien!) But what if we told you Tilda Swinton was in serious running for the role, as the film’s producers were auditioning both men and women of different ages for that spooky clown monster? Now we’re talking. Per reports that stemmed from a recent It set visit, Swinton was a key contender in the producer’s minds for Pennywise. Sadly, you might be aware that Swinton is a very hip and in-demand actor, and her schedule simply didn’t align with It’s production. “She wasn’t available,” a producer explained. “No, no I swear to god. She was not. We had a slot to shoot the movie and she wasn’t available so she didn’t even audition. But of course, we all thought about it.” Maybe in the sequel, then.