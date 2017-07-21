Todd McFarlane Is Partnering With Blumhouse to Develop His Spawn Remake

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

If you were a child during the late ‘90s and loved watching movies you maybe too young for, there are few late night viewing experiences that imprinted on you as strongly as the 1997 version of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, or, more specifically, John Leguizamo’s turn in the film as Spawn’s grotesque nemesis Violator, a demon who is, unfortunately, also a clown. While visiting San Diego Comic Con 2017 earlier today, comic book creator McFarlane gleefully revealed that the long-gestating cinematic reboot for his undead antihero would be happening with the help of Blumhouse, the horror production studio behind Get Out, Split and most of your other favorite recent horror films.

With Kevin Smith standing by, because why not, McFarlane announced his partnership with the horror studio and promised that his new Spawn movie would also receive an R rating. “It’s coming,” he explained. “Get ready for it. We’re going into production.” Blum also confirmed the project in a tweet. Black Dynamite’s Michael Jai White starred in the previous film adaptation of the comic book series, which was also turned into an animated HBO series from 1997 until 1999. It’s probably a little early to start making casting decisions, but honestly…John Leguizamo at least deserves that courtesy call.

SPAWN MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT IS HERE PEOPLE!!!!! Turn your sound UP!! #spawnmovie Posted by Todd McFarlane on Friday, July 21, 2017