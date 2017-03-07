Top Gun Sequel Will Be Released in July 2019

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Tom Cruise wants to soar back into our hearts with a Top Gun sequel he says is “definitely happening.” Appearing on the Australian morning show Sunrise, the Mummy actor confirmed rumors of a planned follow-up to the 1986 volleyball erotica high-flying blockbuster. Cruise told the hosts, and the world, “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year.” We already know Val Kilmer is ready and willing to suit back up for the gig, so maybe Maverick and Iceman will be reprising their student rivalry, but now as instructors at the Top Gun Naval Fighters Weapons School. Or maybe the two are old, grizzled fighter pilots who are pulled out of retirement by their shared need for speed? Whatever the case, let’s just hope Meg Ryan is there.

Update (July 3, 2017): Paramount Pictures confirmed a July 12, 2019, release date for Top Gun 2, with Tom Cruise reprising Maverick, plus director Joseph Kosinski (of Tron Legacy), producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and a script by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, along with Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz.