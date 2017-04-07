Arriving near the end of this summer’s women-behaving-badly line is Fun Mom Dinner, an indie comedy that debuted at Sundance earlier this year and features a seriously impressive cast. The setup is certainly familiar — four “mom’d-out” moms escape the dull grind for a night to explore the world of sex and drugs and all things illegal — but this first look also indicates some real promise, particularly in its relatively genuine take on aging and some delightfully antagonistic rapport between Toni Collette and Bridget Everett. (More of that, please.) There are also, without a doubt, the simple “bad moms” pleasures to enjoy: Molly Shannon drunkenly flipping a guy over a table, Collette delivering the line “a mother can never run out of milk!” with seething gusto. So whether you’re after bawdy laughs or something a little bit more refined, it looks like Fun Mom Dinner should have you covered. The film is slated for an August 4 release.