Watch Transgender Comedian Patti Harrison’s Funny Takedown of Trump’s Military Ban

Following President Trump’s Twitter announcement banning transgender troops from serving in the military, Jimmy Fallon invited comedian and transgender woman Patti Harrison on The Tonight Show. “When I saw the headline this morning at first I just read, ‘Donald Trump Bans Transgender people.’ And I was like, ‘yep, sounds like him,’” Harrison joked. While she admitted that she doesn’t necessarily want to join the armed forces, she also used her segment to shine a spotlight on the trans people who are currently serving, or who have served in the past, including Kristin Beck, a decorated retired Navy Seal.

