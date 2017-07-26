Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Watch Transgender Comic Patti Harrison’s Funny Takedown of Trump’s Military Ban

“He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots.”

8:49 p.m.

Fox Is Going To ‘Vigorously Defend’ Itself Against Olivia De Havilland’s Lawsuit

The saga continues.

7:52 p.m.

HBO Chief Casey Bloys Defends Confederate, Admits Announcement Was a ‘Mistake’

“I think we could have done a better job with the press rollout.”

7:39 p.m.

Mahershala Ali Cast In True Detective Season 3

The man who invented yellow arrives to re-invent True Detective.

6:58 p.m.

Jon Stewart Is Returning To Stand-up Comedy

“I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

6:33 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator

Lana Del Rey adds another classic song about falling dangerously in love to her canon.

6:00 p.m.

Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé Get Pay Equal to Male Co-stars in Final HACF Season

“Kerry and I deserve to get paid the same as the boys.”

5:28 p.m.

A Ghost Story Has a Crazy Drunken Monologue That Will Actually Make You Think

Just a little check in on “the seeming meaninglessness of everything when placed against the context of time.”

5:23 p.m.

Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie Eyed for American Idol Reboot

Who will join Katy Perry on ABC’s Idol reboot?

5:22 p.m.

Chris Harrison Says ‘No Major Mistakes’ Were Made on Bachelor in Paradise

The host is also planning on sitting down with Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

4:12 p.m.

The Triumph and Tragedy of Meek Mill

How does the Philadelphia rapper’s Wins & Losses fare in a post-Drake-beef world?

3:59 p.m.

Will Dunkirk Score the Most Oscar Nominations This Year?

Here are the categories where we expect Christopher Nolan’s war epic to do well.

3:59 p.m.

Charli XCX Conveniently Put All Your Internet Boyfriends in One Music Video

Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Stormzy, Diplo, Charlie Puth, etc., etc., etc.

3:52 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel on Missandei and Grey Worm’s Sex Scene

“It’s almost not physical, which is so lovely about it.”

3:33 p.m.

WeTransfer Offering Ex-SoundCloud Staffers $10,000 to Invent the Next SoundCloud

“It’s a chance to have some fun.”

3:14 p.m.

Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant

She’s a “San Diego mom in her late 20s.”

3:13 p.m.

The Best Video From Comic-Con Is Lupita Nyong’o’s Full-blown Dork-Out

Disguised as the Pink Power Ranger, Lupita Nyong’o had a ball at Comic-Con.

3:09 p.m.

4:44 Conspiracy Watch: No, the Address of the Standard Isn’t Actually 444

One elevator fight, three albums.

2:39 p.m.

12 Fascinating Podcasts to Stream at the Beach, As Chosen by Creators

Handpicked by Reggie Osse, Michael Barbaro, Phoebe Judge, and Lauren Spohrer.

2:33 p.m.

8 Queer Muslim Women on the Power of The Bold Type

Queer Muslim women around the world are ecstatic to see a character who represents them onscreen for the first time.