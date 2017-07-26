Following President Trump’s Twitter announcement banning transgender troops from serving in the military, Jimmy Fallon invited comedian and transgender woman Patti Harrison on The Tonight Show. “When I saw the headline this morning at first I just read, ‘Donald Trump Bans Transgender people.’ And I was like, ‘yep, sounds like him,’” Harrison joked. While she admitted that she doesn’t necessarily want to join the armed forces, she also used her segment to shine a spotlight on the trans people who are currently serving, or who have served in the past, including Kristin Beck, a decorated retired Navy Seal.
