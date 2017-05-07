Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s only five months into Donald Trump’s presidency, but a lot of people are already tired of him. Two of those people are South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and thanks to them, you likely won’t be seeing much of Trump in the show’s upcoming 21st season. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Parker explains how hard wiring the show to be so politically reactive had “just gotten boring.”

“We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now. We’re becoming: ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump.’ Matt and I hated it but we got stuck in it somehow,” Parker said. Instead, you can expect more of what Parker calls “the bread and butter” of South Park, which he defines simply as “kids being ridiculous and outrageous.”

The ratings might take a hit, but Parker says he and Stone have been waiting to get run out of Hollywood for decades anyway, so they’re pretty content with their decision to detach from the reaction machine. “The witch hunt is coming. Our day is coming. One of these days, out of nowhere, we’ll do something and they’ll go, ‘How dare you!’ — and we’ll be done. But what people don’t realize is, we’ve thought this for 20 years. We’ve been ready for it. Our bags are packed in the car and we’re ready to go back to Colorado. And it’s cool, man.”