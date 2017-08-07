True Blood Family Mourns the Death of Nelsan Ellis: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

The True Blood family has taken to Twitter and Instagram to mourn the death of Nelsan Ellis. Ellis, who died Saturday, starred on the HBO drama for all seven seasons as short-order cook Lafayette Reynolds. Dozens of the show’s cast and crew offered expressions of shock and grief, as well as reminders of Ellis’s profound talents, in response to his untimely passing. Series creator Alan Ball weighed in separately with an official statement. “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me.” he said. “Working with him was a privilege.” Read the rest of the reactions below.
