True Blood Family Mourns the Death of Nelsan Ellis: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Just got word that @nelsanellisofficial made the transition from body to spirit. Fuck this one really got me. This was truly the only person from #TrueBlood I consistently stayed in touch with and was a friend through it all. You all know him as an amazing actor, a light on the screen with an unparalleled bravery and talent. But I knew him as a good dude, with an easy laugh and ready to problem solve at a moment's notice. Last we spoke he was considering going to law school. Forever an inspiration Mr. Ellis. #ripnelsanellis

A post shared by Mehcad (@mehcadbrooks) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT