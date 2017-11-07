“I’ll see you again in 25 years.” That’s the mysterious promise Laura Palmer made to Special Agent Dale Cooper at the end of Twin Peaks’ original run in 1991, and boy, did she deliver or what — with the series back on Showtime after a quarter of a century, 217 cast members, 37 of them returning, are on the small screen for some more Lynchian drama. To show just how much the returning characters have changed since that fateful finale, we’ve put together a slideshow that compares their looks from the original and revived series thus far. Is the Red Room a secret wellness spa? Because Kyle and Sheryl sure look great.
The Returning Stars of Twin Peaks, Then and Now
“I’ll see you again in 25 years.” That’s the mysterious promise Laura Palmer made to Special Agent Dale Cooper at the end of Twin Peaks’ original run in 1991, and boy, did she deliver or what — with the series back on Showtime after a quarter of a century, 217 cast members, 37 of them returning, are on the small screen for some more Lynchian drama. To show just how much the returning characters have changed since that fateful finale, we’ve put together a slideshow that compares their looks from the original and revived series thus far. Is the Red Room a secret wellness spa? Because Kyle and Sheryl sure look great.
Comments